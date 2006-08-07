This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MONKEY GONE TO HEAVEN Writers Josh Frank and Caryn Ganz read from their book “Fool the World: The Oral History of a Band Called Pixies” (St. Martin’s Griffin), about the life of the Boston punk band. Tonight, 7 p.m., Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway at 12th Street, 212-473-1452 , free.

SMALL–TOWN STORIES Writer Pe t e r Neofotis presents a dramatic and comedic reading of three short stories situated in the town of Concord, Va., “The Vultures,” “The Abandoned Church,” and “The Ancients.” Tonight, 8 p.m., Dixon Place, 258 Bowery, between Houston and Prince streets, 212-219-0736, $15 general, $12 students and seniors.

BARD MARATHON The New York Public Library and Instant Shakespeare present their annual reading marathon, featuring a reading of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Tomorrow, 6 p.m., Mid-Manhattan Library, 455 Fifth Ave. at 40th Street, 212-340-0833, free.

DON’T LEAVE THE CITY McNally Robinson Bookstore presents readings from the “I Should Have Stayed Home” series, featuring contributors from the city and tri-state area. Audience members are encouraged to share their travel disaster stories. Writer Roger Rapoport is host of the event. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.