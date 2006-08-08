This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BARD MARATHON The New York Public Library and Instant Shakespeare present their annual reading marathon, featuring a reading of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Tonight, 6 p.m., Mid-Manhattan Library, 455 Fifth Ave. at 40th Street, 212-340-0833, free.

DON’T LEAVE THE CITY McNally Robinson Bookstore presents readings from the I Should Have Stayed Home series, featuring contributors from the city and tristate area. Audience members are encouraged to share their travel disaster stories. Writer Roger Rapoport is host of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

SAVE ME A.M. Homes reads from and discusses her novel “This Book Will Save Your Life” (Viking), about a day-trader who decides to change his life after a panic attack.The reading is presented by Coliseum Books’ Word-For-Word lunchtime reading series. Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.