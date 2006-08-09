The New York Sun

Join
National

Readings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Readings
Readings

SAVE ME A.M. Homes reads from and discusses her novel “This Book Will Save Your Life” (Viking), about a day-trader who decides to change his life after a panic attack.The reading is presented by Coliseum Books’ Word-For-Word lunchtime reading series. Today, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

WRITE LIKE ME David Goodwillie, author of “Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time” (Algonquin), is the host of the Gotham Writer’s Workshop. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.

DEVOTED AUNT DAISY Rita Williams reads from “If the Creek Don’t Rise: My Life Out West With the Last Black Widow of the Civil War” (Harcourt), the African-American author’s account of a segregation-era childhood spent with an aunt in rural Colorado. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

Readings
Readings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use