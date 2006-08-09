This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SAVE ME A.M. Homes reads from and discusses her novel “This Book Will Save Your Life” (Viking), about a day-trader who decides to change his life after a panic attack.The reading is presented by Coliseum Books’ Word-For-Word lunchtime reading series. Today, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

WRITE LIKE ME David Goodwillie, author of “Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time” (Algonquin), is the host of the Gotham Writer’s Workshop. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 240 E. 86th St. at Second Avenue, 212-794-1962, free.

DEVOTED AUNT DAISY Rita Williams reads from “If the Creek Don’t Rise: My Life Out West With the Last Black Widow of the Civil War” (Harcourt), the African-American author’s account of a segregation-era childhood spent with an aunt in rural Colorado. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.