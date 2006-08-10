Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
DEVOTED AUNT DAISY Rita Williams reads from “If the Creek Don’t Rise: My Life Out West With the Last Black Widow of the Civil War” (Harcourt), the African-American author’s account of a segregation-era childhood spent with an aunt in rural Colorado. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.
