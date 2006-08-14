Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
AS THE SEASON TURNS
A football columnist for The New York Sun, Aaron Schatz, discusses his latest manual, the “Pro Football Prospectus 2006” (Workman), which serves as a guide for fantasy football players. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.
