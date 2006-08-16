This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONG STORY SHORT Back House Productions and Cherry Lane Theatre present “The Middle East, In Pieces,” a reading of six short plays that address various conflicts in the region. The work is directed by Thomas Caruso and featured playwrights include Israel Horovitz, Betty Shamieh, and Kia Corthron. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-989-2020, $10 suggested donation.

TWIST AND TURN Choreographer and dancer Bill T. Jones reads from his children’s book “Dance!” (Hyperion), which teaches young dancers how to twist and turn their bodies into unrecognizable shapes. Saturday, 2 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.