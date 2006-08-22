Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
48 HOURS 192 Books presents a continuous reading of Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote,” in celebration of a new translation by Edith Grossman (Ecco). Volunteer readers are needed to perform 15-minute segments; Spanish speakers are encouraged to contribute. Ms. Grossman appears at the reading tonight. Tonight through Thursday, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.