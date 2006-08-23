This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

48 HOURS 192 Books presents a continuous reading of Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote,” in celebration of a new translation by Edith Grossman (Ecco). Volunteer readers are needed to perform 15-minute segments; Spanish speakers are encouraged to contribute. Tonight through Thursday, ending at 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.

SEA TO SHINING SEA The Pearl Theatre Company presents “The Great Divide” (1906), a reading of dramatist William Vaughn Moody’s play about the opposing American spirit of the frontier in the Old West and Puritanism in the East. The piece is directed by Robin Leslie Brown and is part of the ongoing “America: The Reading” series. Monday, 7 p.m., the Pearl Theater, 80 St. Mark’s Place at First Avenue, 212-589-9802, $25.