This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DON QUIXOTE AND SHORT STORIES 192 Books concludes its continuous reading of Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote.” Authors Amy Hempel and Karen Shepard follow with a reading of their works. Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.

