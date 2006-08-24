Readings
DON QUIXOTE AND SHORT STORIES 192 Books concludes its continuous reading of Miguel de Cervantes’s “Don Quixote.” Authors Amy Hempel and Karen Shepard follow with a reading of their works. Tonight, 7 p.m., 192 Books, 192 Tenth Ave. at 21st Street, 212-255-4022, free.
