MASTER ILLUSTRATORS The Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art presents author Arie Kaplan, who reads from his book “Masters of the Comic Book Universe Revealed!” (Chicago Review). A panel discussion follows the reading, featuring authors and comic writers Jerry Robinson, R. Sikoryak, and Danny Fingeroth. Biographer Eddy Friedfeld moderates the panel. Tonight, 6:15 p.m., Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art, 594 Broadway, between Houston and Prince streets, 212-254-3511, free.

SEA TO SHINING SEA The Pearl Theatre Company presents “The Great Divide” (1906), a reading of dramatist William Vaughn Moody’s play about the opposing American spirit of the frontier in the Old West and Puritanism in the East. The piece is directed by Robin Leslie Brown and is part of the ongoing “America: The Reading” series. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Pearl, 80 St. Mark’s Place at First Avenue, 212-589-9802, $25.

VACATION MURDER Mystery novelist Mark Richard Zubro reads from his works, including “Everyone’s Dead But Us: A Tom and Scott Mystery” (St. Martin’s Minotaur), about a high school teacher and former baseball player who attempt to solve a mystery on a gay resort. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Mystery Booksellers, 44 Greenwich Ave. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.