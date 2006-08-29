Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
VACATION MURDER Mystery novelist Mark Richard Zubro reads from his works, including “Everyone’s Dead But Us: A Tom and Scott Mystery” (St. Martin’s Minotaur), about a high school teacher and former baseball player who attempt to solve a mystery on a gay resort. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Mystery Booksellers, 44 Greenwich Ave. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.