VACATION MURDER Mystery novelist Mark Richard Zubro reads from his works, including “Everyone’s Dead But Us: A Tom and Scott Mystery” (St. Martin’s Minotaur), about a high school teacher and former baseball player who attempt to solve a mystery on a gay resort. Tonight, 7 p.m., Partners & Crime Mystery Booksellers, 44 Greenwich Ave. at Charles Street, 212-243-0440, free.

SMALL–TOWN STORIES Writer Peter Neofotis presents a dramatic and comedic reading of three short stories situated in the town of Concord, Va., “The Vultures,” “The Abandoned Church,” and “The Ancients.” Saturday, 6 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between 4th and Bleecker streets, 212-989-9319, free.

UNDER THE STARS The Public Theater presents a reading of David Hare’s “Stuff Happens,” about the current war in Iraq. The reading is directed by Daniel Sullivan, and features actors Tony Carlin, Gloria Reuben, Robert Sella, and Brenda Wehle. Wednesday, September 6, 8 p.m., Delacorte Theater, Central Park, 81st Street and Central Park West, 212-539-8750, free. Tickets can be picked up at the Delacorte Theater or the Public Theater box office, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street.