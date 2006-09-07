This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NUCLEAR PREVENTION Gordon Corera reads and discusses his book “Shopping For Bombs: Nuclear Proliferation, Global Insecurity, and the Rise and Fall of the A.Q. Khan Network” (Oxford), about the challenges of preventing a new arms race. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, Merrill House, 170 E. 64th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-838-4120, $25 general, free for members.

IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES Editor Chandra Prasad is the moderator of a reading featuring contributors from the book “Mixed: An Anthology of Short Fiction on the Multiracial Experience” (Norton). Participants include Marina Budhos, Neela Vaswani, Mat Johnson, and Emily Raboteau. Tonight, 7 p.m., Housing Works Used Book Café, 126 Crosby St., between Prince and Houston streets, 212-334-3324, free.