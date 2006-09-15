Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
A ROOM OF THEIR OWN The creative writing program at New York University begins its Fall Reading series with a reading by the six women recipients of this year’s Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Awards. Featured writers include Melissa Range, Rivka Galchen, and Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts. Friday, 7 p.m., Glucksman Ireland House, New York University, 1 Washington Mews at Fifth Avenue, 212-998-8816, free.
