PROJECT POETRY The City University of New YorkVisiting Writers Program presents a discussion with the poet and director of the Poetry Project at St. Mark’s Church, Anselm Berrigan, who reads from his “Zero Star Hotel” (Edge). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, room 4406, 212-817-2005, free.

ST. GINSBURG Dito Montiel reads from his memoir and forthcoming film of the same name, “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” (Thunder’s Mouth Press), an account of the characters, including Allen Ginsberg, he encountered growing up in Queens and the East Village. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 East 17th St., between Park Avenue South and Broadway, 212-253-0810, free.