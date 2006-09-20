Readings
IN JULIA’S KITCHEN Alex Prud’homme reads from “My Life in France” (Knopf) the posthumously completed memoir of his great-aunt, Julia Child. The book recounts the American gourmet’s 1948 sojourn when she discovered French cuisine. Tonight, 6 p.m., Bottlerocket Wine & Spirit, 5 W. 19th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-929-2323, free.
