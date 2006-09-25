This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOST IN ITALY The Italian Cultural Institute presents novelist Andrea de Carlo, who reads from his novel “Windshift” (Rizzoli), about four Milanese professionals stranded in the Umbrian countryside.Author Jay McInerney is a featured guest. Tonight, 6 p.m., Italian Cultural Institute, 686 Park Ave. at 68th Street, 212-879-4242, free.

IN STYLE Columbia University presents a posthumous celebration in honor of Edward Said’s “On Late Style: Music and Literature Against the Grain” (Pantheon), which explores the work of great artists during their final years. Featured speakers include Maynard Solomon and Seamus Deane. Tonight, 7 p.m., Altschul Auditorium, International Affairs Building, 420 W. 118th St. at Amsterdam Avenue, room 417, 212-854-1754, free.

DUELING AUTHORS The 92nd Street Y presents readings by novelists Janet Fitch, who reads from “Paint it Black” (Little, Brown), about the aftermath of a suicide amidst the 1980s L.A. punk-rock scene, and A.M. Homes, who reads from “This Book Will Save Your Life (Granta),” about a recluse forced to reconsider the world after a series of mysterious events. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufmann Concert Hall, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, $18, $10 for attendees 35 and under.