ACT UPON WORDS Novelist and actor Richard Price reads from his various works, including the novels “Freedomland” (Dell) and “Clockers” (HarperCollins), as part of Hunter College’s Distinguished Writers Series. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Hunter College, Faculty Dining Room, West Building, 68th Street and Lexington Avenue, 8th floor, 212-772-4007, free, reservations required.

FAMILY REUNION The editor of the literary magazine Tin House, Lee Montgomery, reads from “The Things Between Us” (Free Press), a memoir about reuniting with her dysfunctional New England family in the wake of her father’s death. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

IT COMES OUT IN THE WASH As part of its Dirty Laundry: Loads of Prose series, Cosmo’s Launderama presents readings by authors Douglas Light, who reads from “East Fifth Bliss” (Behler), about seven defining moments in a person’s life, and Susan Shapiro, who reads from “The Five Men Who Broke My Heart” (Delacorte), a memoir of failed relationships. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Cosmo’s, 142 First Ave., between St. Marks Place and 9th Street, $5 suggested donation.