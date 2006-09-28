Readings
RELIGIOUS DISAGREEMENTS A professor of history at Manhattanville College, Irene Whelen, reads from and discusses her book “The Bible War in Ireland: The ‘Second Reformation’ and the Polarization of Protestant-Catholic Relations, 1800–1840” (University of Wisconsin), speaking about the sources of modern religious and political polarization in Ireland. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York University, Glucksman Ireland House, 1 Washington Mews, at Fifth Avenue and 8th Street, 212-998-3950, $10 general, free for members and NYU students.
