This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RELIGIOUS DISAGREEMENTS A professor of history at Manhattanville College, Irene Whelen, reads from and discusses her book “The Bible War in Ireland: The ‘Second Reformation’ and the Polarization of Protestant-Catholic Relations, 1800–1840” (University of Wisconsin), speaking about the sources of modern religious and political polarization in Ireland. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York University, Glucksman Ireland House, 1 Washington Mews, at Fifth Avenue and 8th Street, 212-998-3950, $10 general, free for members and NYU students.

