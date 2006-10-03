This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RECOVERY TIME The author of the inspirational books “Tuesdays With Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet In Heaven,” Mitch Albom, reads from his new novel “For One More Day” (Hyperion), about a man who becomes an alcoholic after his mother dies. Today, noon, Starbucks Coffee, 424 Park Avenue South at 29th Street, 212-725-0637, free.

THE DEVIL WEARS PEEP–TOES Lynette Lewis reads from “Climbing the Ladder in Stilettos: 10 Strategies for Stepping Up to Success and Satisfaction at Work” (W Publishing Group), a career guide for women seeking fulfillment in the workplace. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St. at Lexington Avenue, 212-750-8033, free.

COLLECTED FROM COLLIER’S A librarian at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Zoe Waldron, presents a dramatic reading of satirical short stories by her father, Eli Waldron. The reading is performed by actor Tom Marion. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., 55 Bethune St. at Washington Street, 212-989-4650, free.

READING RAINBOW As part of its “Voices of the Rainbow” series, the Brooklyn campus of Long Island University presents a reading by Marita Golden, who reads from her novels “A Woman’s Place” and “Long Distance Life” (Ballantine). Tomorrow, noon, Salena Library Learning Center, LIU, 1 University Pl., between Dekalb and Flatbush Avenue Extension, Brooklyn, 718-488-1011, free.

PRISON BREAK Makor presents a reading by Jeffrey Goldberg, who reads from “Prisoners: A Muslim and a Jew Across the Middle East Divide” (Knopf), which recalls the author’s time spent working as a guard at an Israeli jail. Tomorrow, noon, Makor, the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $16.