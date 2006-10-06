This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK The New York Public Library and the storytelling group, the Moth, present an evening of readings by five writers who discuss the creative process during a stay at the Yaddo artists’ retreat. Friday, 7 p.m., Celeste Bartos Forum, Humanities and Social Science Library, NYPL, 476 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 students and seniors.

PAIRED READINGS The New Yorker Festival presents Jonathan Safran Foer, who reads from his novel “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” (Houghton Mifflin), and Edward P. Jones, who reads from his recently published short story collection, “All Aunt Hagar’s Children” (Amistad). Friday, 9:30 p.m., Newspace, 530 W. 21st St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-307-7171, $16.