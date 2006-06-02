Sports
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RACE TO THE FINISH The Reebok Grand Prix features 2004 Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin, who attempts to retake the title of “fastest man in the world” in the 100-meter race. Other track-and-field athletes include Tonique Darling and Felix Sanchez. Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Icahn Stadium, Randall’s Island, 877-849-8722, $20-$30.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.