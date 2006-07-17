Sports
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Central Park Conservancy and the New York Road Runners presents a race to celebrate the birthday of Central Park, which turns 153 this year. A four-mile race for adults is offered with children’s races and programs following. Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Central Park, 72nd Street Transverse at Bethesda Terrace, 212-860-4455, $25 general and $17 for members in advance, $35 general and $25 for members on day of race.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.