Sports
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GAME, SET, MATCH American Express presents two open-air viewing locations in Manhattan for the second half of this year’s U.S. Open tournament. Player appearances, ticket giveaways, and on-site tennis instruction are offered. Saturday through Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Madison Square Park, Madison Avenue and 23rd Street, and Rockefeller Center, Fifth Avenue, between 50th and 51st streets, free.
