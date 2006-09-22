Sports
9/11 MEMORIAL The Firefighter Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Run was created to honor Siller, who died in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The fifth annual race goes from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center site. Sunday, 10 a.m., meeting point at the Gowanus approach on interstate 142 to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, 718-987-1931, $40.
