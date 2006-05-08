Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SPY GLASS A correspondent for the New Republic, Jeffrey Rosen, moderates a talk on the legality and efficacy of eavesdropping in America. The former director of the National Security Agency, Bobby Ray, and author Patrick Radden Keefe join the discussion. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York Public Library, 455 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212- 868-4444, $15 general, $10 members, seniors, and students.
