VERDI’S BEST An opera lecturer at Hunter College, Dr. Jasmin Cowin, presents a multimedia lecture on the life of Verdi, featuring excerpts of his best-known work. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York Public Library, 328 E. 67th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-734-1717, free.

SPINOZA’S LIFE Author Rebecca Goldstein, of “Betraying Spinoza: The Renegade Jew Who Gave Us Modernity” (Schocken), and Jonathan Rosen present a lecture on the philosopher who espoused the principles of the separation of church and state. The event is sponsored by the YIVO Jewish Institute for Research. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $15 general, $7 students.

INSIDE THE MIDDLE EAST An analyst for ABC News who is a commentator for National Public Radio, Fawaz Gerges, discusses his book “Journey of the Jihadist: Inside Muslim Militancy” (Harcourt). An investigative reporter for ABC, Chris Isham, joins Mr. Gerges to talk about the current state of affairs in the Middle East. Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., New York Society of Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210 ext. 144, free.