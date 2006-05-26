Talk
STATE OF RELATIONS Edward Cardinal Egan, archbishop of New York, presents a discussion on Catholic-Jewish relations 40 years after Nostra Aetate, the declaration made by Pope Paul VI on relations between the Catholic Church and non-Christian religions. The event is presented by the May and Samuel Rudin Lecture Series. Tuesday, 6 p.m., the Jewish Center, 131 W. 86th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-724-2700, ext. 100, free, reservations strongly suggested.
