VISIONS OF MEDEA New York University’s Center for Ancient Studies presents “Enacting Medea: Theatre, Opera, and Film,” a discussion of how the myth of Medea is interpreted across artistic genres. Panelists include a professor at Bard College, Daniel Mendelsohn, and a professor of classics at Boston University, Herbert Golder. The Aquila Theatre Company presents scenes by Euripides and Cherubini. Tonight, 5 p.m., New York University, Hemmerdinger Hall, 100 Washington Square East at Washington Place, 212-992-9642, free.

PUERTO RICAN PERFORMANCE The artist Adal presents “Blueprints for a Nation,” a lecture and performance on the Reverend Pedro Pietri, the co-founder of the Nuyorican poetry movement. The lecture is a part of the exhibit “Between the Lines: Text as Image: An Homage to Lorenzo Homar and the Reverend Pedro Pietri.” Tonight, 6:30 p.m., El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., between 104th and 105th streets, 212-831-7272, $6 general, $4 students and seniors, free for members and children.

SPACE SHOWS The Museum of Television and Radio presents “Holy Frak!,” a discussion about the 1970s television show “Battlestar Galactica,” now re-imagined as a series for the Sci Fi Channel. The executive producers of the program, David Eick and Ronald Moore, join the seminar. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of Television and Radio, 25 W. 52nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-621-6600, $15 general, $12 members.