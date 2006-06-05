Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SCULPTURE STUDY Painter and printmaker Terry Winters presents an Artists on Artists lecture about the sculptor Walter De Maria and his 1977 Land Art sculpture “The Lightning Field,” a series of 400 steel poles placed in a grid in southwestern New Mexico. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Dia Art Foundation, 548 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-5566, $6 general, $3 students, seniors, and members.
