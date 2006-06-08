This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AWARD ANALYSIS “Tony Talk,” a discussion on the upcoming Broadway awards, features panelists including producers David Stone and Rick Elice and performer Seth Rudetsky. Tonight, 7 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St. at Tenth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $15.

FREUD IN SCHOOL The Philocetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a discussion on “Psychoanalytic Journals: 150 Years After the Birth of Freud,” examining the state of scholarly contributions to the theory and practice of psychoanalysis. Speakers include the editor of the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association, Steven Levy, and the editor of the Psychoanalytic Study of the Child, Peter Neubauer. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., New York Psychoanalytic Institute, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.