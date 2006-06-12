Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
LOOKING TOWARD IRAN The New York City Bar Association presents “All Options on the Table: The Threat of Preemptive Strikes Against Iran,” a discussion on the difference between a preemptive and preventive war. Panelists include an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, Gary Solis, and an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School, Charles Moxley Jr. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., New York City Bar Association, 42 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-382-6713, free.
