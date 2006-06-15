This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RESTAURANTS AND GENDER The Fales Collection presents a discussion titled “Women Who Cook for a Living in New York and Why There Aren’t More of Them.” Panelists include chefs Rozanne Gold and Jody Williams, and a professor of public health at New York University, Krishnendu Ray. Today, 4 p.m., NYU, Kimmel Center for University Life, 60 Washington Square South at LaGuardia Place, 212-992-9018, $10.

HUMAN RIGHTS A professor at Syracuse University, Paula Johnson, speaks on “Attaining Peace and Justice in the Aftermath of Human Rights Abuses in African Contexts,” analyzing in particular the recent human rights violations in Rwanda and Darfur. The event is presented by the New York County Lawyers Association. Tonight, 6 p.m., NYCLA Home of Law, 14 Vesey St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-267-2600, free.