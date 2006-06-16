Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WISE INVESTMENT The School of Visual Arts presents two talks for aspiring art collectors, “Smart Choices: Building Your Collection” (Saturday) and “Developing a Collection: Buying and Owning Photography” (Sunday). Saturday’s discussion is led by a faculty member at SVA, Monroe Denton, and Sunday’s talk is led by the co-founder of Hasted Hunt Gallery, W.M. Hunt.The talks are presented in conjunction with this year’s Affordable Art Fair. Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m., 125 W. 18th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-592-2010, $12 general, $9 students and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.