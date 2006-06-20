This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MINORITY REPORT The New York City Bar Association presents “Neither Separate, Nor Unequal: The Role of Minority Bar Associations In Achieving Justice in the Courts.” A senior associate judge with the state Court of Appeals, the Hon. George Bundy Smith, is moderator of the event. Panelists include Sanjana Chopra, the president of the South Asian Bar Association, and Nicole McGregor Mundy, the president of the Association of Black Women Attorneys. Tomorrow, 5:30 p.m., New York City Bar Association, 42 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-382-6600, free.

KITCHEN TIME Authors and chefs Mario Batali and Anthony Bourdain join a New Yorker correspondent, Bill Buford, to discuss the New York restaurant business and Mr. Buford’s new memoir, “Heat” (Knopf), in which he details his rise to line cook at Mr. Batali’s restaurant, Babbo. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., New York Public Library, Celeste Bartos Forum, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 for library donors, students, and seniors.

AUTHOR CHAT Barnes & Noble presents the next installment in its series “Upstairs at the Square.” Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia” (Viking), is joined by host Katherine Lanpher. Singer-songwriter Jen Chapin also performs. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.