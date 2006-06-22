Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SLATE AT 10 Writers Malcolm Gladwell, Arianna Huffington, Michael Kinsley, Norm Pearlstine, and Jacob Weisberg celebrate the 10th anniversary of the online magazine Slate with a discussion about how online journalism has changed the face of breaking news. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York Public Library, Celeste Bartos Forum, Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, 212-868-4444, $15 general, $10 for library donors, students, and seniors.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.