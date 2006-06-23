Talk
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PAINT CHAT Tabla Rasa Gallery presents an artist’s talk with painter Jennifer Toth, who narrates a slide presentation and talks about her transition from student to artist to teacher. Sunday, 2 p.m., Tabla Rasa Gallery, 224 48th St., at Second Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-833-9100, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.