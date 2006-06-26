This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LAW AND ORDER The Municipal Art Society presents “The City in the Age of Terror: Of Bollards, Bullwarks, and Barriers,” a talk about terrorism law and the protection of civil liberties. Panelists include a law professor from New York University, Mark Geistfeld, an officer with the New York Police Department’s Counter Terrorism Division, Lt. Patrick Devlin, and the general counsel for the Department of Buildings, Phyllis Arnold. Wednesday, 8:15 a.m., the Urban Center, 457 Madison Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-935-2075, $125 general, $100 members, $65 students.