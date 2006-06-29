Talk
UPTOWN SCENES The Community Works art and music educational series presents “Music: The Legacy Continues” a symposium about the Harlem music scene. Panelists include journalists Raoul Abdul and Ron Scott, and musicians Bill Saxton and Dr. Billy Taylor. WHCR’s Flo Wiley is host of the event. Tonight, 7 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $5 donation suggested.
