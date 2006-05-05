The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLIMBING LADDERS Artist Stephen Basso talks about his whimsical paintings, which are on display in the exhibit “Animutations.” Saturday, 2 p.m., Tabla Rasa Gallery, 224 48th St., between Second Avenue and the Gowanus Expressway, Gowanus, Brooklyn, 718-768-0305, free.

KEEPING HISTORY ALIVE A panel discussion focuses on how the study of the Holocaust in history has transformed American Jewish life, examining the work of early Holocaust writers and researchers. Panelists include a CUNY professor emeritus, Randolph Braham, and a professor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Alan Mintz. Sunday, 2 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage, Edmond J. Safra Hall, 36 Battery Place at West Street, 646-437-4202, $10 general, $7 seniors, $5 members and students.

