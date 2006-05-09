This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

RENT-CONTROL The Victorian Society in America presents a lecture on the Ansonia Apartment-Hotel, led by a research assistant at the Metropolitan Museum, Lori Zabar. Tonight, 6 p.m., Donnell Library Auditorium, 20 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-886-3742, free.

THINK ABOUT IT The philosopher Bernard Henri-Levy presents a discussion on the work of the ethical philosopher Emmanuel Levinas.The event is sponsored by the consulate generals of France and Israel. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., New York University, Kimmel Center for Student Life, 60 Washington Square South at LaGuardia Place, 212-998-6808, free.

BEGINNING RITUALS The Dorot Jewish Division of the New York Public Library offers four presentations on the historical and cultural implications of the bris ceremony, discussing the crossroads of Jewish identity, psychoanalysis, and minor surgery. Robin Judd and Eric Kline Silverman join the discussion. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., New York Public Library, 455 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-930-0601, free.

BOROUGH HISTORY The Brooklyn Historical Society presents a lecture on “the Green-Wood Cemetery: Past, Present and Future.” The cemetery was built in the 1830s. Saturday, 2 p.m., Brooklyn Historical Society, Othmer Library, 28 Pierrepont St., between Willow and Hicks streets, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, 718-222-4222 ext. 240, free.

DA VINCI DEBATE Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and doctors Darrell Bock and Micahel Brown join in discussion for a debate about the new movie “The Da Vinci Code.” Monday, May 15, 7 p.m., NewYork Hilton Hotel, 1335 Sixth Ave., between 53rd and 54th streets, 212-223-2252, free.

VENICE-BOUND An artist featured in this year’s Whitney Biennial, Matthew Coolidge, speaks about the mission and program of the Center for Land Use Interpretation (CLUI), a research organization interested in understanding the nature and extent of human interaction with the earth’s surface. Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-3600, $8 general, $6 members, students, and seniors.