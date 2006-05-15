This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEAR EASTER MOVEMENTS A roundtable talk on “Istanbul, Lahore, Tehran: Contemporary Perspectives in Art” explores the modern art emerging in the three cities. Speakers include the dean of the School of Visual Arts at Beaconhouse National University in Lahore, Salima Hashmi, and the former director of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, A.R. Sami Azar.The discussion is sponsored by the MoMA International Program. Tonight, 5 p.m., New York University, Kimmel Center, 60 Washington Square South at 4th Street, 212-708-9757, free.

ENERGETIC MOVES The Center for Sustainable Energy at the CUNY Bronx Community College presents a talk on “Urban Resources: Implementing Renewable and Efficient Energy.” The center’s director, Jim Quigley, and others discuss alternative energy methods including solar energy and biodiesel production. Tomorrow, 8:30 a.m. break fast, 9 a.m. presentation, Bronx Community College, Schwindler Auditorium at Meister Hall, 2183 University Ave. at 181st Street, University Heights, the Bronx, 718-732-7532, free.