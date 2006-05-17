This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZY AIRWAVES The Jazz Journalists Association and the New School Department of Jazz presents “Now On Jazz Radio,” a discussion of trends in jazz broadcasting, including satellite radio and podcasts. Speakers include a senior producer for “Jazz from Lincoln Center,” Steve Rathe, and a disc jockey from the public radio station WFMU, Bethany Ryker. Tonight, 6 p.m., New School, Jazz Department, 55 W. 13th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, fifth floor performance space, 212-533-9495, free.

LATIN AMERICAN ISSUES Writer and activist Rigoberta Menchu and Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon present a discussion as part of the series “Human Rights and the Rule of Law in Latin America.” The event is sponsored by NYU’s Center on Latin America and Caribbean Studies. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York University, King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, 53 Washington Square South, between Sullivan and Thompson streets, first floor, 212-998-3650, free.

POETIC MIND The Philoctetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a roundtable discussion on “What Happens in a Poem?”, examining how linguistics and form work to create certain emotional responses. Speakers include Michael Braziller, Timothy Donnelly, and Anne-Marie Levine. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.