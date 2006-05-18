The New York Sun

PARTY SPEAK The exhibition curator of the CUE Art Foundation, Eleanor Heartney, presents a reading of her book, “Defending Complexity: Art, Politics and the New World Order” (Hard Press), discussing the impact of art on major cultural events of the past decade. Tonight, 7 p.m., CUE Art Foundation, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-206-3583, free, reservations required.

POETIC MIND The Philoctetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a roundtable discussion on “What Happens in a Poem?”, examining how linguistics and form work to create emotional responses. Speakers include Michael Braziller, Timothy Donnelly, and Anne-Marie Levine. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.

