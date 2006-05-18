This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARTY SPEAK The exhibition curator of the CUE Art Foundation, Eleanor Heartney, presents a reading of her book, “Defending Complexity: Art, Politics and the New World Order” (Hard Press), discussing the impact of art on major cultural events of the past decade. Tonight, 7 p.m., CUE Art Foundation, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-206-3583, free, reservations required.

POETIC MIND The Philoctetes Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Imagination presents a roundtable discussion on “What Happens in a Poem?”, examining how linguistics and form work to create emotional responses. Speakers include Michael Braziller, Timothy Donnelly, and Anne-Marie Levine. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, 247 E. 82nd St., between Second and Third avenues, 646-422-0645, free.