Talks
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PUERTO RICAN PICTURE The New York Public Library presents a discussion by a CUNY art professor, Nellie Escanlante-Dumberger, who talks about the history of Puerto Rican painters, from the original inhabitants of the island to contemporary times. Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Seward Park Branch Library, 192 East Broadway at Jefferson Street, 212-869-8089, free.
