STATE OF RELATIONS Edward Cardinal Egan,archbishop of New York, presents a discussion on Catholic-Jewish relations 40 years after Nostra Aetate, the declaration made by Pope Paul VI on relations between the Catholic Church and non-Christian religions.The event is presented by the May and Samuel Rudin Lecture Series. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Jewish Center, 131 W. 86th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-724-2700, ext. 100, free, reservations strongly suggested.

SLAVE ACCOUNT Historian Simon Schama discusses his book, “Rough Crossings: Britain, the Slaves, and the American Revolution” (Ecco), which recounts how slaves freed by the British empire suffered after the Revolutionary War. WNYC’s Leonard Lopate moderates the talk. Tonight, 8 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 95th Street, 212-415-5500, $18.

LOVE TALK Writers Erica Jong, Dan Savage, and Andrew Sullivan present “Love, Sex, Politics, and Relationships.” They discuss contemporary sexual politics and read from their works. Tonight, 8:15 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 95th Street, 212-415-5500, $25.

INSIDE THE MIDDLE EAST An analyst for ABC News who is a commentator for National Public Radio, Fawaz Gerges, discusses his book “Journey of the Jihadist: Inside Muslim Militancy” (Harcourt). An investigative reporter for ABC, Chris Isham, joins Mr. Gerges to talk about the current state of affairs in the Middle East. Tomorrow, 6 p.m., New York Society of Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210 ext. 144, free.

VISIONS OF MEDEA New York University’s Center for Ancient Studies presents “Enacting Medea: Theatre, Opera, and Film,” a discussion of how the myth of Medea is interpreted across artistic genres. Panelists include a professor at Bard College, Daniel Mendelsohn, and a professor of classics at Boston University, Herbert Golder. The Aquila Theatre Company presents scenes by Euripides and Cherubini. Thursday, 5 p.m., New York University, Hemmerdinger Hall, 100 Washington Square East at Washington Place, 212-992-9642, free.

PUERTO RICAN PERFORMANCE The artist Adal presents “Blueprints for a Nation,” a lecture and performance on the Reverend Pedro Pietri, the co-founder of the Nuyorican poetry movement. The lecture is a part of the exhibit “Between the Lines: Text as Image: An Homage to Lorenzo Homar and the Reverend Pedro Pietri.” Thursday, 6:30 p.m., El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave., between 104th and 105th streets, 212-831-7272, $6 general, $4 students and seniors, free for members and children.

SPACE SHOWS The Museum of Television and Radio presents “Holy Frak!,” a discussion about the 1970s television show “Battlestar Galactica,” now reimagined as a series for the Sci Fi Channel. The executive producers of the program, David Eick and Ronald Moore, join the seminar. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of Television and Radio, 25 W. 52nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-621-6600, $15 general, $12 members.

SCULPTURE STUDY Painter and printmaker Terry Winters presents an Artists on Artists lecture about the sculptor Walter De Maria and his 1977 Land Art sculpture “The Lightning Field,” a series of 400 steel poles placed in a grid in southwestern New Mexico. The sculpture was originally commissioned by the Dia Foundation. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Dia Art Foundation, 548 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-5566, $6 general, $3 students, seniors, and members.