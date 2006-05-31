This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

INSIDE THE MIDDLE EAST An analyst for ABC News who is a commentator for National Public Radio, Fawaz Gerges,discusses his book “Journey of the Jihadist: Inside Muslim Militancy” (Harcourt).An investigative reporter for ABC, Chris Isham, joins Mr. Gerges to talk about the current state of affairs in the Middle East. Tonight, 6 p.m., New York Society of Ethical Culture, 2 W. 64th St. at Central Park West, 212-874-5210 ext. 144, free.

MAGAZINE STORIES Editor David Remnick reads from his book, “Reporting: Writings From the New Yorker” (Knopf), and discusses the state of reporting with the director of public programs for the New York Public Library, Paul Holdengraber. Tonight, 7 p.m., Humanities and Social Sciences Library, Celeste Bartos Forum, 455 Fifth Ave. at 42nd Street, 212-930-0830, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members.

SPACE SHOWS The Museum of Television and Radio presents “Holy Frak!,” a discussion about the 1970s television show “Battlestar Galactica,” now reimagined as a series for the Sci Fi Channel. The executive producers of the program, David Eick and Ronald Moore, join the seminar. Friday, 6 p.m., Museum of Television and Radio, 25 W. 52nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-621-6600, $15 general, $12 members.

SCULPTURE STUDY Painter and printmaker Terry Winters presents an Artists on Artists lecture about the sculptor Walter De Maria and his 1977 Land Art sculpture “The Lightning Field,” a series of 400 steel poles placed in a grid in southwestern New Mexico. The sculpture was originally commissioned by the Dia Foundation. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Dia Art Foundation, 548 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-5566, $6 general, $3 students, seniors, and members.