FIGHTING WORDS The dean of Fordham Law School, William Michael Treanor, debates with a professor at the University of Chicago, Richard Epstein, on Mr. Epstein’s new book, “How Progressives Rewrote the Constitution” (Cato Institute). The book presents the argument that New Deal Progressives turned the Constitution into a document that reflected ideas about a managed economy. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Graduate Center of the City University of New York, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-817-7000, free.

PRESS CORPS White House reporter Helen Thomas discusses her book, “Watchdogs of Democracy?: The Waning Washington Press Corps and How It Has Failed the Public” (Scribner), and describes her experiences in the White House press corps.The talk is moderated by the host of Pacifica Radio’s “Democracy Now!,” Amy Goodman. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufman Concert Hall, 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, $25.

ENDANGERED JOURNALISTS Newspaper editors Paul Steiger and Barney Calame present “Journalism Under Fire: The View from the Newsroom,” a discussion on how publications cope when reporters are kidnapped or killed while on the job. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Swayduck Auditorium, the New School, 65 Fifth Ave., between 13th and 14th streets, 212-229-5488, $5.

IMMIGRATION WOES Asia Society and the Immigration Policy Center present “The Engineer and the Busboy: Immigration, Jobs and the Global Economy,” a discussion on how new laws affect Asian immigration to America. Panelists include a professor of industrial relations at Cornell University, Vernon Briggs, and a lecturer in law from Stanford University, Dan Siciliano. A senior fellow at the Immigration Policy Center, Peter Salins, moderates. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Asia Society, 725 Park Ave. at 70th Street, 212-288-6400, free.