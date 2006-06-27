This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LAW AND ORDER The Municipal Art Society presents “The City in the Age of Terror: Of Bollards, Bullwarks, and Barriers,” a talk about terrorism law and the protection of civil liberties. Panelists include a law professor from New York University, Mark Geistfeld, an officer with the New York Police Department’s Counter Terrorism Division, Lt. Patrick Devlin, and the general counsel for the Department of Buildings, Phyllis Arnold. Tomorrow, 8:15 a.m., the Urban Center, 457 Madison Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-935-2075, $125 general, $100 members, $65 students.

REMEMBERING JANE The urban planning scholar Jane Jacobs is honored in a memorial service featuring speeches by civil activists, journalists, and others. The event is sponsored by the Center for the Living City at Purchase College and the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. Tomorrow, 5 p.m., Washington Square Park, in front of the Washington Square Arch, Waverly Place between Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, 212-475-9585, free.

LIOTARD IN TURKEY The Frick Collection presents a lecture by Andrew W. Mellon Curatorial Fellow Kristel Smentek on “Jean-Michel Liotard: the Turkish Painter,” which discusses how the Swiss Master’s four-year sojourn in Constantinople influenced his paintings. The lecture is presented in conjunction with an exhibit of Liotard’s work. Tomorrow, 5:30 p.m., the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-547-6844, free.

POP TALK The Whitney Museum opens Curator’s Close-Up, a summer series of talks presented in conjunction with the exhibit “Full House: Views of the Whitney’s Collection at 75.” Museum curator Donna De Salvo presents “The Pure Products of America Go Crazy,” a discussion on Pop Art. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 212-570-7715, $8 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.

PIANO CHAT The Jazz Museum of Harlem presents a talk with jazz pianist Hank Jones, who discusses his career, including collaborations with Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, and his participation in the Detroit Jazz School. Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Jazz Museum of Harlem, 104 E. 126th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-348-8300, free.