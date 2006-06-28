This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PLAY ANALYSIS The Lincoln Center Theater presents its final Platform Series event of the season with a pre-performance talk by playwright Richard Green berg, whose play “The House in Town” is currently playing at the LCT. Tonight, 6 p.m., Lincoln Center, Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-362-7600, free.

PIANO CHAT The Jazz Museum of Harlem presents a talk with jazz pianist Hank Jones, who discusses his career, including collaborations with Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw, and his participation in the 1940s Detroit piano jazz scene. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Jazz Museum of Harlem, 104 E. 126th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-348-8300, free.

UPTOWN SCENES The Community Works art and music educational series presents “Music: The Legacy Continues” a symposium about the Harlem music scene. Panelists include journalists Raoul Abdul and Ron Scott, and musicians Bill Saxton and Dr. Billy Taylor. WHCR’s Flo Wiley is host of the event. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $5 donation suggested.